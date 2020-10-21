BTS' Jungkook Turns Director For Music Video 'MV' From Upcoming Album 'BE'

The Korean boy band BTS announced about their upcoming album namely, BE back in September. Ever Since then, the fan army of the Bangtan Boys is desperately waiting for the album to release. Now, it has been brought to notice the BTS’ Jungkook turned as a director for shooting a few scenes of their upcoming music video.

BTS’ Jungkook becomes a director

During a recent YouTube live session, Jungkook shared an intriguing detail about BTS’ upcoming album. He disclosed that the group has already shot a music video titled MV and a few scenes in the clip has been directed by Jungkook. In the video, Jungkook can be seen saying that he is the project manager of MV and has contributed his directing expertise for a few scenes.

In the video shared, Jungkook elaborates that he interacted well with the production team on the sets. Although the task was difficult he seemed to have enjoyed working. BTS’ Jungkook hopes that the fans love their video release and their upcoming album.

About BTS’ new album BE

The Korean boy band is all set to release their album next month. Recently the concept poster of the album created quite a buzz on Twitter. BE will launch under the label of BigHit, with whom the septet debuted almost 7 years ago. As soon as the concept poster was released it went viral on Twitter with fan army sharing their excitement by swarming Twitter. Take a look at it here:

In the month of August, the boy band released their first event complete English track namely Dynamite. Just as the name suggests, the track was dynamite, which broke YouTube’s record for the most viewed premiere. With more than three million viewers, the song set a groundbreaking record for the most viewed video within just 24 hours of its release.

In other news, the K-pop group has also recently confirmed that they will be performing at the Fact Music Awards, this year. The music award function is scheduling its 3rd event in December 2020. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony will be conducted in line with keeping in mind all the precautionary measures.

[📰/Newsen]



It has been confirmed that BTS will be attending the 3rd Annual ‘The Fact Music Awards’ being held online in December.



Click on the link for more info⤵️

🔗 https://t.co/iQvwMpzKyu#BTS #방탄소년단 @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/UHS9RasmBq — US BTS ARMY ⁷ (@USBTSARMY) October 18, 2020

