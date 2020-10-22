If You Loved 'Blackpink: Light Up The Sky', Here're Music Documentaries You Must Watch

Popular Korean music band BLACKPINK has recently released their documentary film Blackpink: Light Up The Sky which essays the real-life story of the girl group as bandmates, as individuals and their rise to fame. The movie contains an intimate look in their day-to-day life and covers the trials and tribulations they had to face for being a K-pop star. If you loved watching the movie, then here are other films and shows like Blackpink: Light Up The Sky, that recites the tale of prominent music moguls.

Films and shows like Blackpink: Light Up The Sky

Break the Silence: The Movie

Directed by Park Jun-soo, Break the Silence: The Movie is a South Korean documentary featuring the behind-the-scenes of the Bangtan Boys’s 2018 to 2019 Love Yourself World Tour. It was the sequel to their 2018 film Burn The Stage: The Movie. The film follows the life of the band off and on stage for nearly about 14 months during their tour. Viewers can also see stock footage of the septet in the movie.

Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly

Released in 2019, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly was a documentary film helmed by White Trash Tyler. The premise of the film is based on how Travis rose to fame after the release of his third studio album Astroworld. In the film, the artist takes his fans on a roller coaster of events which helped him to reach the stardom he is enjoying today. The film has footage of his live concerts and performances, flashbacks of his childhood, his love interaction with media mogul Kylie Jenner and the birth of their daughter Stormi.

Homecoming

Homecoming, a film by Beyonce, is a concert film that covers all her performances at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The film gives an in-depth look at how fans regarded the 2018 festival as Beychella. Along with it, the film has footage from the practice session of the performances and a glimpse at Beyonce’s post-partum weight issues.

Reincarnated

Reincarnated is a Netflix documentary film about the famous rapper Snoop Dogg and his exploration of Rastafari and reggae culture. It traces how the musician transformed into Snoop Lion after his debut album ‘Doggystyle’. This documentary serves as a companion film to his 12th studio album of the same name.

Taylor Swift: Miss Americana

Directed by Lana Wilson, Miss Americana essays the life of American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. It covers the transformational period of Taylor’s life with raw footages and real-life interviews. It showcases how Taylor learnt to embrace her role not only as a musician but also as a woman harnessing power.

ALSO READ| Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Planning To Get Back Together? IG Post Sparks Romance Rumours

Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

ALSO READ| Was Travis Scott's 'Franchise' MV Shot At Michael Jordan's Chicago Mansion? Find Out Here

Gaga: Five Foot Two

ALSO READ| 'BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky' Shows Group's Struggle, Subsequent Success In New Trailer

ReMastered: Who Shot The Sheriff

ALSO READ| BLACKPINK Light Up The Sky Review: Band's Journey From Debut Shyness To Reigning Coachella

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.