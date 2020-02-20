Miley Cyrus Photos That Will Prove She Is A Pro With Street Style; See Pics

Miley Cyrus is a renowned American music artist and actor, who is also a huge style icon. She has been a famous star from a very young age and has been able to hold on to the audiences' love until now. The 27-year-old pop star is an active fashionista and knows how to slay every outfit. Take a look at these pictures of the singer where she dons simple yet stunning street attires.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Proves She Can Set The Red Carpet On Fire; See Pics

Times when Miley Cyrus sported amazing street attires:

One always looks stylish in a plain white T-shirt and jeans with black shoes. Miley Cyrus wears this casual yet stunning street look perfectly in the above picture. The funky black shades and the loose hair compliments the look comfortably.

Read Also: Taylor Swift Can Look Perfect In Any Hairstyle - From Bangs To Braids; See Pics

The pop star looks beautiful in the above picture. A simple grey T-shirt and black shorts with white sneakers are the best attire for trekking purposes. Nothing slays casual wear better than this outfit she is flaunting and her loose and messy long blond hair did a perfect job to round off the look.

Read Also: Netizens Angry At Kylie Jenner For Making Daughter Stormi Wear Big Hoop Earrings

This is yet another picture where she dons a very casual outfit. Miley Cyrus looks very comfortable in a black sweatshirt, black leggings, and black shoes. The baseball cap on her head completes the look perfectly.

In the above picture, the singer can be seen enjoying movie time with a bucket of popcorn and a glass of wine. The simple white top and blue jeans go perfectly with the day. She kept her hair tied, with very minimal makeup and wore a pair of sparkling sneakers to round off the look.

Read Also: Miley Cyrus And Liam Hemsworth's Most Adorable Pictures You Must Check Out

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.