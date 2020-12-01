Miley Cyrus To Star In Amazon Music's 'Holiday Plays' With Popular Rapper Lil Nas X

American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus is all set to be featured with popular American rapper Lil Nas X on Amazon Music’s holiday special ‘Holiday Plays’ that is slated to be aired on December 1, 2020. This show will mark Miley Cyrus’s first performance since the release of ‘Plastic Hearts’. Even Lil Nas X will be performing his latest song ‘Holiday’ in the first episode of ‘Holiday Plays’.

Miley Cyrus to perform in ‘Holiday Plays’

According to the reports by Variety, Lil Nas X will be seen alongside Miley Cyrus in ‘Holiday Plays’ which will mark the first-ever holiday special by Amazon Music. Miley Cyrus’ part will consist of a set of songs from her upcoming album, including Plastic Hearts, Prisoner, Midnight Sky, Last Christmas, to name a few.

She will also be performing to ‘come to life’ with a scene of littered photos of herself in an over-the-top maximalist style. She will also be seen performing around the pieces of her own memorabilia spanning the past decade within a replica of her own childhood bedroom.

Stating about her upcoming show on Amazon Music, Cyrus said that this special was unlike anything she has ever done before. She added that while she was creating her set, she wanted to mimic a world that showcased specific reference points of her life. Talking about her life, she also said that everyone has a history and she has had a unique life.

Cyrus also mentioned how she has been on magazines and posters since she was a kid and how people have seen the tough, the beautiful and glamorous points of her life. She added how her performance in the ‘Holiday Plays’ is all about herself and her evolution in life where she can be seen embracing all the versions of it, as per the report.

Lil Nas X will not only perform in the show but will also host the series as a different Holiday alter-ego in every episode. His part will also include a Q & A session with the artists inside a custom made rave grotto at the theatre.

The series will also include performances by another artist named Kiana Lede who will perform to ‘Ex’, ‘The Christmas Song’ and other tracks from her debut album. The Holiday Plays series will be concluded with a performance by the Foo Fighters who will play some of the finest songs from their entire career.

