Rapper Mo3 Who Was Shot In The Head Is Now Stable, Confirm Reports

Dallas rapper Melvin Noble also known as called Mo3, got shot earlier this morning but now seems to be doing okay. The 26-year-old rapper updates his fans on how he was doing just after being shot. Mo3 went live on Instagram to share that he was being shot in the hand and possibly in the back of his head, but tells his fans that he was doing good. The video that was taken by the rapper showed how he had blood all over his shirt. According to reports, the official medical reports said that Mo3 is in a stable condition. Instead of reaching out for help, the rapper chose to go live on Instagram.

Also read | Rapper Badshah Says He Was Madly In Love Once But She Left Him; Singer Cites The Reason

Also read | British Rapper Stormzy Announces Grand 2020 World Tour With 55 Dates

About his Instagram video

According to reports, Dallas Rapper Mo3 was shot at the back of his head this morning in an attempt to murder, then the rapper went live on Instagram right after taunting the shooter with no fear. He also said that the gunshot wound wasn't life-threatening while updating his fans that he is good. As per reports, his friend can be heard in the background asking him to have common sense and go to the hospital. No details of the incident have been disclosed.

Also read | Abhishek Bachchan's Skills Behind The Mic Prove That He Can Be An Accomplished Rapper

Mo3's music

Mo3 has always been vocal about how his music has been different from other rappers. In one of his interviews with the Dallas Observer, the rapper explained what sets his music apart from other rappers. He said that he tells the truth in his music and he is not talking about leading a luxurious life and also he said that in his songs he never talks about how his mom couldn’t afford to pay the bills while they had nowhere to sleep and survived on eating noodles every day.

Also read | Rapper Saucy Santana Shot, Wounded In Florida Drive-by

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.