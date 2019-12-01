British Rapper Stormzy Announces Grand 2020 World Tour With 55 Dates

British rapper Stormzy has announced his much-awaited 2020 tour and the list is huge. He will be performing 55 events across Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, North America, UK, and Africa and it is considered to be Stormzy's biggest tour yet. His tour will begin in Dubai on 7 February and ends in Africa in October. He will also make his solo debut at the O2 Arena in London where he will be performing for two nights in a row on September 3 and 4.

First black British solo artist to feature in Glastonbury Festival

He will be heading to Africa and stopping off at Ghana where his mother hails from and will be ending his tour in Lagos, Nigeria. Fans can pre-order his latest album 'Heavy Is The Head' from the official store to get early access to the tickets. It is a great year for Stormzy as in June he became the first black British solo artist to feature in Glastonbury Festival. Before taking to the stage on Friday the artist shared a series of tweets showing that he was aware of the importance of his slot. He said that he is the first black British artist to headline Glastonbury. He said at the age of 25 he is the second youngest solo act to ever headline Glastonbury and the youngest being a 24-year-old David Bowie in 1971. He further added that he is overwhelmed with emotions and it is the best feeling he has ever experienced.

One of most prominent UK rappers

Before releasing his debut album Gang Signs & Prayer in February 2017, he had already made a name for himself as one of the most prominent UK rappers and he has proved himself to be much more than just a musician. Being an unbelievable performer, he has helped to evolve the musical landscape. He has an interest in politics and is an advocate of black empowerment and social activism. During his performance, he took the opportunity to highlight a lot of social issues including the injustice of young black children being criminalized in a biased and disproportionate justice system.

