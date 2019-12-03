Abhishek Bachchan's Skills Behind The Mic Prove That He Can Be An Accomplished Rapper

Abhishek Bachchan or Jr. Bachchan as people fondly call him was last seen on the silver screens with Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan in 2018 with his latest stint as the voice of Bagheera for the Hindi dubbing of Andy Serkis's movie Mowgli: Legend of the Jungle. Abhishek, who is mostly remembered for his portrayal in Dostana and Guru is often missed for the rap songs that he crooned for a few of his Bollywood films during his early years in the industry. Let's take a look at some of the best rap verses crooned by Abhishek.

Abhishek Bachchan's rap songs

Bluffmaster!

Abhishek Bachchan's talent as a rap star was observed when he sang the rap verse for the song Right Here Right Now from the movie Bluffmaster! in 2005. The cast of the film included Priyanka Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and Nana Patekar in the lead roles. The movie was loved by the majority of the audience and garnered a huge box office collection.

Dus

The song Dus Bahane from the 2005 movie Dus saw Abhishek Bachchan lip-syncing the song's rap version like a complete rock star. See for yourself to see if the Manmarziyaan actor justified the song with his swag.

Housefull 3

The third instalment from the Housefull series saw the change of the lead actors with Abhishek Bachchan, Nargis Fakhri, Lisa Haydon as the new entries saw Abhishek as a wannabe rapper in the film. Take a look at the rap verse by Abhishek in this movie which perfectly fits his swag and appearance full of tattoos and piercing in the film.

Abhishek Bachchan Upcoming movies

Abhishek Bachchan will be appearing in Anurag Kashyap's next action-comedy directorial releasing on March 13, 2020, and The Big Bull directed by Kookie Gulati which would be backed by Ajay Devgn Film Production. He will also appear in Red Chillies Entertainment's spin-off movie titled Bob Biswas which is estimated to go on floors in 2021. Bob Biswas is supposed to be a spin-off of the 2012's drama mystery film Kahaani and will be based on the character of the same name from Vidya Balan starrer Kahaani. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, the movie will be developed in association with Bound Script Productions.

