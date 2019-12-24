Mohammad Rafi's Birthday: All The Music Directors The Legendary Artist Sang For

Mohammed Rafi was one of the best playback singers ever produced by Bollywood. His songs are still heard and appreciated to this day. The singer is considered one of the most influential singers to have shaped the music industry in Bollywood. Here are some of the prominent music directors he has worked with.

Mohammed Rafi birth anniversary: music directors the legendary singers worked with

S.D. Burman

Sachin Dev Burman is considered to be one of the most influential music directors to have shaped Mohamed Rafi. The composer started his career with Bengali films in 1937 and later transitioned into mainstream Bollywood. The duo went on to produce hits like Khoya Khoya Chand, Mera Man Tera Pyasa, Gun Guna Rahe Hai Bhanvare, etc.

Shankar Jaikishan

The composer duo was considered to be one of the finest in Bollywood during their prime. Together they produced several marvellous pieces of musical genius accompanied by the voice of Mohammed Rafi. The duo was active in Bollywood from 1949 to 1971. The duo also has a stamped seal dedicated to them for their perseverance and contribution to Indian cinema.

Laxmikant–Pyarelal

Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar and Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma were another composer duo who dominated the music industry in Bollywood. Mohammed Rafi along with the duo produced heart touching songs and managed to ease into the hearts and minds of listeners. The composers went on to win several accolades for their musical genius and were well appreciated by the audiences. Dard-E-Dil, Woh Hain Zara Khafa Khafa, Chhup Gaye Saare and the famous Pardah hai Pardah from Manmohan Desai's blockbuster hit Amar Akbar Anthony were only a few of their popular collaborations.

Omkar Prasad Nayyar

Omkar Prasad Nayyar or O P Nayyar is considered to be one of the most rhythmic and melodious music directors of the Hindi film industry. The director went on to win ample awards for his variety of songs that he helped produce. He was a composer, singer-songwriter, music producer, and musician altogether. Mohammed Rafi thrived under his production and both made a huge impact on the masses.

