Srijit Mukherji And Bangladeshi Actor Rafiath Rashid Mithila Are Officially Man And Wife

Srijit Mukherji is a renowned filmmaker director, actor, and screenwriter who is known for working in the Bengali film industry. His first feature film, Autograph, won over 41 awards and was a critical and commercial success. He has won 4 national awards at India's 61st National Film Awards. It was recently reported that he got married to a Bengali actor Rafiath Rashid Mithila. They got married at aa small ceremony in Kolkata. Here are all the details.

Srijit Mukherji ties the knot with Bangladeshi actor Rafiath Rashid Mithila

It is reported that Srijit Mukherji got married to Rafiath Rashid Mithila on December 6, 2019, in a closed ceremony at Srijit’s south Kolkata flat. This ceremony took place after the filmmaker and the actor got registered formally at the court. It is also reported that stars like Jisshu Sengupta and Rudraneel Ghosh and poet and songwriter Srijato were present at the ceremony.

Rafiath Rashid Mithila was married to Tahsan Rahman a Bangladeshi musician in 2006. But the two parted ways in 2017. Mithila also has a daughter from her first marriage. It was also reported the stars were in a relationship for a long time.

Surjit posted about his marriage with a poem written by singer and songwriter Kabir Suman. Surjit won two national awards for his 2015 film Chotushkone. Out of which, one was for screenplay and the other one was for direction. His other commercial and critical hit include Vinci Da. The film has Rudranil Ghosh and Ritwick Chakroborty in lead roles.

