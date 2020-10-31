Mohammed Rafi's Throat Bled While Recording Song For Vijay Bhatt's 'Baiju Bawra'?

Mohammed Rafi is hands down one of the most legendary playback Bollywood singers whose contribution to the music of Indian cinema remains remarkable till date. According to a report by onmanorama.com, Mohammed Rafi has recorded over 7,405 songs throughout his illustrious career spanning almost four decades. However, did you know that Rafi had so dedicatedly practiced for one of his film songs for 15 days straight that his throat bled after recording that song? Read Mohammed Rafi's trivia below:

Mohammed Rafi had almost lost his voice while recording a 'Baiju Bawra' song?

Mohammed Rafi's songs top the evergreen playlist of millions of fans across the country till date. Although the late legend had predominantly sung Hindi, Urdu, and Punjabi songs, he has also recorded songs in more than 10 different Indian languages. In addition to that, Rafi has also sung songs in foreign languages, which include English, Persian, Arabic, Sinhala, Dutch and Sinhalese.

However, a lot of fans might not know that Rafi's knack for bringing perfection to each of his songs led to his throat bleeding while recording the song. According to a report by Catch News, back in the days when the National Film Award-winning singer was to record the song O Duniya Ke Rakhwale from Vijay Bhatt's 1952 film Baiju Bawra, Rafi had almost lost his voice. If the grapevines are to be believed, the songster had done rigorous 'Riyaz' for 15 days straight before finally recording the song in the studio.

But after the song was recorded, Rafi's voice broke up so bad that many anticipated he won't be able to regain his voice ever again. However, that did not happen and after a few years, Mohammed Rafi got back to recording songs again and that too on an even higher scale than before. Although this report made headlines in the past, there were reports from many portals suggesting otherwise as neither he nor the makers had confirmed this.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Rafi had recorded five songs for Baiju Bawra, out of which, two were with the Nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar. From the playlist of Baiju Bawra, songs including Man Tarpat Hari Darshan Ko Aaj, O Duniya Ke Rakhwale, and Ganga Ki Maut went on to become chartbuster hits back in the days.

Check out 'O Duniya Ke Rakhwale' song below:

