Himansh Kohli Expresses Concern For Stray Animals Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

The coronavirus disease is spreading at a rapid pace and has affected many people across the globe. To curb the spread of the disease further, PM Narendra Modi extended the country-wide lockdown till May 3. Bollywood's actor Himansh Kohli appreciated the government's decision but, also raised his concerns for the needy and stray animals amid the lockdown.

Himansh Kohli raises concerns for needy people and stray animals

The Yaariyan star opened up about his concerns regarding the poor people in the country who are facing trouble, and also the stray animals. Speaking to an entertainment publication, he urged people to step up and help others in need. He reportedly raised concerns for the poor people who don't have the means to reach their homes or don't have any food to eat. He also asked people to help in whatever way they can. Apart from this, Himansh also reportedly expressed his worries regarding the stray animals in the cities who rely on households and businesses for food. He said that this is the time that people should keep the survival of others as their priority in order to ensure that everyone is safe and healthy.

Read: Himansh Kohli Breaks Silence On Break-up With Neha Kakkar, Says 'everything Became Ugly'

Read: Did Neha Kakkar Take A Dig At Ex-BF Himansh Kohli With Her Cryptic Post?



Himansh also expressed his happiness over the Prime Minister’s decision and said that he is glad that there is an extension of the lockdown. He said that people in India are unaware of the total number of confirmed cases due to the lack of enough public testing. He also said that this is not the time to pat the backs for the current measured numbers. It’s the time when people should make sure that they don't take any chances

How Himansh Kohli is spending his quarantine period

The coronavirus lockdown has made several stars come out of their comfort zone and try something that they have never done before. Himansh also gave an overview of how he is spending his quarantine time doing things which he almost did years back. Revealing how he is keeping boredom away, the dashing star said that his routine is both fun and healthy and suits him the best. He is spending his time watching films, TV shows, playing games such as monopoly, ludo, and counter-strike, checking out social media, and listening to music.

Read: Is Neha Kakkar's Rumoured Ex-boyfriend Himansh Kohli Hinting At Their Past Relationship?

Read: Himansh Kohli's Car Vandalised In Venice; Indian Embassy Intervenes

Image courtesy: Himesh Kohli Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.