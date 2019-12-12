Camila Cabello’s Most Romantic Numbers That Are Much-loved By Fans

Camila Cabello has the entire world falling in love after she confessed that she was dating the Senorita singer Shawn Mendes. Camila has won many awards for her beautiful voice as well as her groovy songs. She has sung songs across genres, however, she is best known for her romantic numbers. Check out some of her best romantic songs that are a sensation amongst her fans.

Shameless

Shameless was released in the month of September this year. The groovy love anthem is written by Camila herself, along with Alexandra Tamposi, Andrew Wotan, Jonathan Bellion, Jordan Johnson and Stefan Johnson. The highest rank the song ever held was on the Single Top 40 list in Hungary, where it ranked at number 9. The song currently has more than 75 million views.

Senorita

Senorita is one of the most famous songs of the singer, and it features her rumoured boyfriend Shawn Mendes in a duet with her. The song won the duo many prestigious awards. The song is written by Shawn and Camila as well as Charli XCX, Ali Tamposi, Jack Patterson of Clean Bandit. The song currently has more than 815 million views on YouTube.

Never Be the Same

Never be the Same is a song from Camila debut studio album Camila which was released last year. The song is written by Cabello, Noonie Bao and Sasha Sloan. The song was a smashing hit and reached at number 10 in Australia, Ireland, New Zealand, the UK as well as the US. The song won her the Titanium Awards at iHeart Radio Awards. The song currently has 207 million views on YouTube.

Bad Things

Camila Cabello features along with American Rapper Machine Gun Kelly in the song. The song was nominated at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards for Top Rap Collaboration Rap. However, it won Best Collaboration at the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards. The song was released in the year 2016 and it was at number 4 on the US Billboard Hot 100. The song currently has more than 306 million views.

Havana

The song is sung by Cabello and it guest features American Rapper Young Thug. The song was released in 2017. Camila performed the song live in several awards functions and later released the live version of the song featuring her solo performance. The song was later nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Pop Solo Performance at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. The song currently has more than 845 million views.

