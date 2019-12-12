Lizzo: Best Songs Of The 'Truth Hurts' Singer That Will Uplift Your Mood

Lizzo is one of the most well-known upcoming artists in America today. Most recently she was nominated for a total of eight awards at the Grammy Awards 2020. She has won two Soul Train Music Awards this year, one for Album/Mixtape of the Year and the other for Video of the year. Lizzo’s songs are allegedly played everywhere, be it shopping malls or radios, who will find yourself grooving to her tune. Check out the list of some of the best songs of the singer.

Truth Hurts

Lizzo’s Truth Hurts was nominated for the Song of the Summer category at MTV Video Music Awards. The song is highly appreciated all around the globe. Most recently, Truth Hurts has helped Lizzo rule the charts at Grammy Awards. The song alone has three nominations out of five in categories like Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance. Lizzo’s iconic flute performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards was to this song.

Good as Hell

Good as Hell has been played as background music for a few commercials, however, the song is also known for being one of Lizzo’s finest creations. The inspirational lyrics and upbeat music have managed to impress the fans thoroughly. The song was released in 2016 and is written by Lizzo herself. Lizzo has also performed this song live on the stage and has achieved a lot of appreciation for it.

Soulmate

The song Soulmate is one of the songs from her third studio album – Cuz I Luv You. The song quickly struck a chord with the audience who loved the lyrics of the song. The song, like most Lizzo songs, is about body positivity and self-acceptance. The album has two Grammy nominations for Album of the Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album.

Tempo

The R&B track was reportedly originally released as a single in March this year. However, it was released later in the album as its second single in July. The song also features recording artist Missy Elliott. The song- Tempo is an upbeat song which was nominated for the Best Power Anthem category at the MTV Video Music Awards.

