Louis Tomlinson's Embarrassing Moment That Occurred In Front Of 50,000 People

Louis Tomlinson recently released his album Walls which was his debut album. The singer was recently asked about his favourite song and he said that he personally only loves a few songs of One Direction that is Little Black Dress and Story Of My Life. Let us take a look at some more information about the album.

Louis Tomlinson embarrassing moment

Louis Tomlinson mentioned a charity football game at Celtics Stadium that consisted of approximately 50,000 people. During the game, he threw up in front of everyone and that was one of the most embarrassing moments in his life. He also said that tripping on the stage during his performance was not that embarrassing than that charity football game incident.

The Walls singer also talked about his personal and public life. Louis started his career on a show called The X Factor and has always been in the public eye ever since. As per reports, there were moments when he used to hear something about himself on the news and used to break down.

Being the talk of the town, however, gave him the opportunity to be completely open and honest about everything. Louis said that Walls is the truth about everything that has happened and fans might feel it when they hear it.

Louis Tomlinson's UK tour

Furthermore, he also shared details about his UK tour. The UK Walls tour started on February 2, 2020, and will end on February 13, 2020. Take a look at the details.

Can't quite believe I'm finally saying this. My debut album #Walls is out now! Let me know what you think https://t.co/SjNtpDIKX2 pic.twitter.com/wVbjQqYbRr — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 31, 2020

Can’t wait to see you lot at these in stores and shows ! Got some Snapchat filters for you too pic.twitter.com/39xJ9OTIEu — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) February 2, 2020

Image Courtesy: Louis Tomlinson's Instagram

