Louis Tomlinson Quashes Marriage Rumours, Says 'Keen On Proposing Eleanor Someday'

Former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson recently made headlines regarding his marriage rumours with childhood sweetheart Eleanor Calder. Louis dropped the title track Walls from his much-anticipated debut solo album a month ago. The singer has come out and shed light on all the speculations regarding his marriage.

Former One Direction member star Louis Tomlinson reveals he is going to marry Eleanor Calder, keen to propose someday

The singer is planning to settle down with his childhood sweetheart Eleanor Calder, the 27-year-old model. Reacting to all the marriage rumours that have been circling around their relationship, the singer explained, while the speculations are not true, he is keen on proposing Eleanor someday. Although there is nothing fixed as of now but the 28-year-old singer has everything planned in his head.

Louis Tomlinson shares a 4-year-old son Freddie with his ex-wife Briana Jungwirth. He expressed he wants to get married to Eleanor and have more kids. Talking about his bond with Eleanor, the singer said they have known each other before their first single, What Makes You Beautiful. He went on to add that Eleanor has seen him grow both as a person and an artist.

On the work front, Louis Tomlinson is the last member of One Direction to come up with his solo album. His upcoming debut solo album is supposed to be available for the everyone on January 31st 2020. He dropped the title track, Walls a couple of weeks back and the satisfying mix with soothing music and thoughtful lyrics has been receiving a lot of positive response from the listeners.

Check out the song, Walls here:

