Louis Tomlinson's Style Evolution: Handsome Looks Of The 'We Made It' Singer

Louis Tomlinson is not only known for his amazing songs but also his sense of style. His outfits have created a lot of buzz among audience previously. He also has an upcoming album which will release on January 31, 2020. Louis Tomlinson has released three songs till now which are Kill My Mind, Don't Let It Break Your Heart, Two Of Us and We Made It. Apart from this, he is quite active on social media, let us take a look at his style file.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles Finally Tasted 'freedom' With Fine Line After One Direction Split

Louis Tomlinson's style file

He wore this outfit on The X Factor. Two of Us singer wore a yellow checkered shirt with blue jeans which had slightly a white shade. Take a look at the outfit.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles Reveals He Was Unaware About Zayn Malik's Unhappiness With One Direction

He wore this outfit on Brit Awards 2016. He is standing beside his Ex-One Direction band member Liam Payne. He is wearing a silver colour blazer with cheetah print. Take a look at his stylish look.

ALSO READ | Harry Styles And Liam Payne To Reunite After The Dissolvement Of One Direction

For the latest song Don't Let It Break Your Heart from his upcoming album, Walls he was seen wearing a black zipper with have the shades of orange and white colour on it. He is standing next to Geoff Bell, the English actor who is most notable for his performances in the movie Green Street. Take a look at the picture which he posted on his Instagram handle.

ALSO READ | One Direction's Liam Payne Calls Harry Styles A 'lovely Lad' Post Jingle Ball Reunion

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.