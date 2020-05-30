Music Industry Blackout Announced To Support Black Community After George Floyd's Death

The music industry in America has decided to take a united stand against racism after the death of George Floyd. George Floyd was brutally suffocated by a police officer kneeling on his neck during an arrest in Minneapolis. This incident has prompted the music industry and they would be coming together for a music industry blackout on June 2, 2020, to stand in support of the black people.

Columbia Records was the first to publicly announce that they stand against injustice towards underserved populations. Ron Perry, the chairman of Columbia Records posted a note on Instagram that said, “We stand together with the Black community against all forms of racism, bigotry, and violence. Now, more than ever we must use our voices to speak up and challenge the injustices all around us.”

Later, there were many esteemed record labels and artists who came together to support the movement. A message titled ‘Music Industry Black Out Tuesday’ is widely circulated on Instagram and other social media platforms that says, “a day to disconnect from work and reconnect without community” and “an urgent step of action to provoke accountability and change.”

This message is circulated under the hashtag #THESHOWMUSTBEPAUSED. This message further says, “As gatekeepers of culture, it’s our responsibility to not only come together to celebrate the wins but also hold each other up during loss.”

Home to such acts as Beyonce, Lil Nas X, Tyler the Creator and Polo G, among many others, the Sony Music label is also the oldest of American record companies. It was founded in 1889. Other companies that joined this include UMPG, Interscope Records, Motown, Caroline, Kobalt, Electric Feel Management, LVRN, Pulse Music Publishing and many more.

What is the George Floyd incident?

Floyd, 46, on Monday, May 25 was detained for questioning regarding a possible crime in progress. The incident which was caught on video showed a police officer identified as Derek Chauvin pinning Floyd down to the ground when things escalated and holding his knee to Floyd's neck for more than 5 minutes as he continued to interrogate him. The video that sparked outrage in the US, also shows Floyd pleading in his last moment with the officer to let him go, as he could not breathe. The accused police officer has now been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

