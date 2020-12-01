Musical Duo Sachet Tandon Ties Knot With Paranpara In Delhi, See Dreamy Wedding Pics

Composer and lyricist duo, Sachet Tandon-Parampara Thakur have finally tied the knot. The lovely couple took the plunge in Delhi in the presence of their close family and friends. Sachet posted a string of pictures on Instagram of the wedding ceremony. He thanked fans and followers for showering the duo with love.

Sachet Tandon ties knot with Parampara

Alongside their wedding pictures, Sachet said: "With all your blessings as we take this step towards new beginnings. We #sachetparampara thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for loving both of us so much. You guys are our strength and our weakness. You all made our lives so special with your appreciation and positivity for us. Big Big Hug. And Cheers." Parampara too shared the images. She also spoke of how the two met for the first time.

Professing her love for Sachet and sharing some stunning pics with him, Parampara took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “We are really grateful that Lot of people relate with us from #KabirSingh and #preeti 😬Our first meeting was on April 19th, 2015 at 6.45 in the morning. We were listening to the songs that we had to sing for #TheVoiceIndia Auditions, We never spoke to each other until we reached finals. None of us won the show. But the pain of getting eliminated was there in each of our hearts.”

Further revealing how she and Sachet finally came together, Parampara added, “We went back to our cities and thought that was it. But sometimes inside us pushed us to stay connected via calls and we decided to meet again Took Small Baby steps towards what we wanted to achieve. Faced millions of failures together. Millions. Just laughing away all those sorrows and accepting that we will still make it. I find a true friend in you. every time I mess up, you’re there to correct it without letting me know. My Guide. Keep guiding me forever and let’s have a blast together ❤️ @sachettandonofficial #sachetparamparaforever #sachetparampara # november 27 (sic).”

Apart from this, the two shared pictures from their engagement ceremony where the couple colour co-ordinated and looked beautiful together. Sachet shared the pictures on Instagram which gave a glimpse of their beautiful bond and a perfect kick-start to the wedding festivities. The singer shared a picture where the two can be seen posing together. He captioned the post and wrote, “Just the beginning of our fairy tale.” In the other pictures, The picture was from the wedding function where Parampara looked beautiful in a green saree while Sachet looked dapper in kurta Pyjama. While sharing the pictures, he wrote, “my favouriteplace to be .”

Sachet and Parampara had participated in a singing-based reality show in 2015. Now, they compose songs together for Bollywood films. They have given music for films like Kabir Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. They have also sung for other composers. Last year, Sachet sang Tanishk Bagchi's composition Psycho Saiyaan for the film Saaho. Their major upcoming project is the Shahid Kapoor-starrer, Jersey. (Image credit: Sachet Tandon/ Instagram)

