Gauahar Khan Opens Up About Marrying Zaid Darbar: ‘I Felt This Is My Kind Of Human Being'

After months of speculation about their relationship, actress Gauhar Khan and fiancée Zaid Darbar have finally revealed the date of their wedding. The couple who has been often spotted together and posts their pics on social media regularly will tie the knot on December 25. Recently in an interaction with Hindustan Times, the bride-to-be recalled some of the memorable moments with Zaid while throwing light on their relationship timeline.

Gauahar Khan shares her equation with Zaid Darbar

Talking about the same, Gauahar Khan said that she did not believe in the idea of being with someone when she met Zaid. Yet she believes that she feels that this was something different because she had never met someone like him. Further while praising Zaid’s personality, Gauahar said that he is like her in many ways in thoughts, behavior, history, and characteristics. So, she knew that the two would have a great friendship. The two did not have a courtship period and as they met things hit it off well Gauahar could not believe that he could propose to her as marriage was not on the mind of Zaid.

Having been in relationships in the past, some of which she spoke about, Gauahar admits she was in a happy space and wasn’t looking for a relationship. She said that during the lockdown, she had derived a different perspective through which she was looking people and she was not looking for love at all. But things changed for good when she met Zaid and it wasn’t like she had butterflies in her stomach instead it was more casual and she felt that instant connection with him.

Finally, after keeping their fans on toes, the couple has announced her wedding to Zaid Darbar. Yes, it's official! The couple is all set to tie the knot on December 25. They took to social media to announce their wedding, which will be a close-knit ceremony owing to the current scenario. Along with the big announcement, Gauahar and Zaid also shared pictures from their pre-wedding photoshoot. The bride-to-be looks beautiful in an embroidered long skirt with a matching blouse and a jacket while her man complements her in traditional attire.

"The year 2020 has been anything but ordinary, and our love story through it all has been nothing short of extraordinary! It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever! Keeping in mind the current scenario, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat. All our love, Gauahar and Zaid", the couple said in a statement.

