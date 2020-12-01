Composers Sachet Tandon And Parampara Get Engaged, Share Pics Of 'fairy Tale' Beginning

Music composer duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur are finally engaged. The duo took to Instagram to share pictures from the function held last night. Sachet-Parampara, who shot to fame with the song Bekhayali for the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh last year, had a private ceremony to cement the bond. On their engagement day, they were colour coordinated in powder pink traditional outfits.

Sachet Tandon gets engaged to Parampara

Sachet shared the pictures on Instagram which gave a glimpse of their beautiful bond and a perfect kick-start to the wedding festivities. The singer shared a picture where the two can be seen posing together. He captioned the post and wrote, “Just the beginning of our fairy tale.” In the other pictures The picture was from the wedding function where Parampara looked beautiful in a green saree while Sachet looked dapper in kurta Pyjama. While sharing the pictures, he wrote, “my favourite place to be .”\

Read: 'Hello You' Turns YouTube Hit As Israel-UAE Singers Collaborate Post Normalisation Of Ties

Read: BTS Army Reacts After 'Dynamite' Singers Win BBMAs Social Artist Award 4 Times In A Row

Apart from the pictures, Sachet also shared a video while documenting all the special moments that he shared with Parampara during their engagement ceremony. The clip showed all the romantic, fun moments the two spent while getting engaged as well as from their wedding functions. While captioning the post, he wrote, “To love, laughter & happily ever after

These 2 days were the most memorable for us.”

Sachet and Parampara had participated in a singing-based reality show in 2015. Now, they compose songs together for Bollywood films. They have given music for films like Kabir Singh, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. They have also sung for other composers. Last year, Sachet sang Tanishk Bagchi's composition Psycho Saiyaan for the film Saaho. Their major upcoming project is the Shahid Kapoor-starrer, Jersey.

Read: Asha Bhosle Gives Advice To Aspiring Singers, Asks To Not Focus On Fashion Quotient

Read: 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' BTS Clip Shows Yami & Vikrant's On-set Fun With Singers

(Image credit: Sachet Tandon/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.