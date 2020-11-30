When Govinda Hid His Marriage With Sunita From Co-star Neelam Kothari; Read

Govinda is one of the most regarded veteran actors of the Hindi film industry, with the actor giving a number of memorable performances on the big screen throughout his career. The actor received a lot of fame in the ’90s and has made many headlines over the period in his professional career, sometimes for the wrong reasons. Govinda had confessed his love for his long-time co-star Neelam and had even hidden his marriage with his current wife Sunita from Neelam. Here is what you need to know about this incident.

When Govinda hid his marriage with Sunita from co-star Neelam

Govinda has entertained the audience with his impeccable acting skills in a number of films throughout his career and was open to all sorts of roles, but was famous for his effortless comedy performances. While on the professional front the actor was giving a number of successful films in his prime, he also got involved with actor Neelam, who was herself doing well in her career back then. According to bollywoodshaadis.com, Govinda got smitten by Neelam since the very first moment he had met her and had also confessed about his “undying endearment” for Neelam in an interview with Stardust.

Govinda and Neelam Kothari had worked together in Ilzaam in the year 1986 and their chemistry was quite appreciated by the audience. While the actors were friends, it did not take time for that to become a one-sided love for Govinda. The actor had later gone on to reveal that the reason why he did not reveal about his marriage with Sunita to Neelam was because he “did not want to break the successful screen pair”. The actor also revealed that he used his personal relationship with Neelam for his professional gains.

Govinda’s wife Sunita had married the actor in a small ceremony, in 1987. The actor also revealed that he used to tell his wife Sunita to become more like Neelam which would not go down well with Govinda's wife. While Govinda was smitten by Neelam, nothing romantic developed between them due to his commitment to Govinda. Govinda and Sunita, later on, had their daughter and named her Tina.

