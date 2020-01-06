Tiger Shroff Teaches Micheal Jackson's Moonwalk To A Young Fan; Internet Goes Wild

Tiger Shroff is one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood. He made his acting debut in the 2014 action rom-com Heropanti and recently starred in the 2019 action-packed War. The star has garnered a vast fan base across the country. In the film War, he was seen locking horns on-screen with Hrithik Roshan, and the film went on to become the highest-grossing film of India, in the year 2019. Recently, fans saw the star teaching a young kid how to moonwalk. Read on to know more about the whole story:

Tiger is the new Michael in the town

A day ago, on January 5, 2020, a Tiger Shroff fan took to his social media handle and posted a video of Tiger teaching his young fan how to moonwalk like the King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Fans are drooling over the video and are seen saying that there is too much ‘cuteness’ overloaded in the video. Tiger was holding the young fan’s hand and was patiently teaching him how to moonwalk. The child’s struggle to learn the dance move was called adorable by the Tiger fans. Here is the video posted by a fan by the handle name ‘itz__tigerian__khushi.’

Tiger Shroff himself is a huge fan of Michael Jackson. The actor is known for his amazing dance skills and his chiseled physique, which he showcases in all off his films. In the year 2017, the star was seen in a movie titled Munna Michael. The plot of the movie revolved around a guy whose father is a big fan of Michael Jackson. In the film, Tiger played the role of dance teacher of a local goon in Delhi. The movie marked the third collaboration of director Sabbir Khan and Tiger, after Baaghi and Heropanti.

