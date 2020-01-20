My Chemical Romance To Headline A Show In UK's 'Rock Capital' Milton-Keynes

My Chemical Romance has confirmed that they will play a UK show. The band has revealed that they will be playing a show at Milton Keyes, which many users have often called the 'rock and roll capital of the country'. According to the video posted on social media, the show will be in the city's Stadium MK on June 20.

My Chemical Romance's UK show announced

Speculations for My Chemical Romance's possible appearance in the UK started earlier this month when the band uploaded the picture of a dark shadowy figure that we now know as the same person from the video with just a flag of the UK as the caption.

My Chemical Romance is still riding the high from their huge reunion tour in Los Angeles. The tickets for the show sold out in mere minutes. The band also recently launched their first-ever Instagram page in a bid to modernise themselves. Ticket details for the show are yet to be released.

me alone at 2:22am freaking about my chemical romance accidentally leaking the uk show while everyone I know are sleeping peacefully pic.twitter.com/1jwo62GoDP — amika (@amikagott) January 20, 2020

Every adult emo within the UK, hearing about the #mychemicalromance gig at Milton Keynes, whilst also trying to get ready for work. pic.twitter.com/LKMvXw7OUL — Millie Jones (@ammEsenoJ) January 20, 2020

My Chemical Romance performed for the first time since 2012 at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. The band had announced their comeback tour back in October and the tickets went on sale in November. The venue could only hold 6,500 people but a lot of the MCR fans saw the performance on a live stream.

The band My Chemical Romance includes lead vocalist Gerard Way, guitarists Ray Toro and Frank Iero, bassist Mikey Way, and keyboardist James Dewees. After more than a decade together, the band had announced its break up in 2013 when the band's lead singer Gerard Way posted a note on Twitter saying, “My Chemical Romance is done. But it can never die. It is alive in me, in the guys, and it is alive inside all of you. I always knew that, and I think you did too. Because it is not a band, it is an idea.”

