Maharashtra Govt To Bear Expenses Of Those Injured In Fire At Chemical Factory In Palghar

Maharashtra government has said that it will incur the expenses of all those who are injured in the fire incident that took place in a chemical factory in Palghar district's Boisar area on Saturday evening.

The death toll in the chemical factory blast has hiked to seven.

"Chief Minister has announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 Lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased. The state government will bear the expenses of all the injured," Kailash Shinde, Palghar District Magistrate said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Twitter had also announced the financial assistance of Rs 5 Lakh to the families of the deceased due to fire at the chemical factory in Boisar.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari also expressed deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

Explosion at the chemical factory

A huge explosion took place at a chemical factory at Boisar in Maharashtra's Palghar district in the evening, a police official said. The chemical factory where the explosion took place is located at Kolwade village. The explosion, which took place around 7.20 pm, was so huge that it was heard within a 15-km radius, said police spokesperson Hemant Katkar.

The exact name of the factory and details about casualties, if any, are yet to be ascertained, said the police spokesperson. Boisar, over 100 km from Mumbai, houses a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

Massive blast in WB

