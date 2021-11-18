'My Universe': BTS & Coldplay To Perform First Time Together On Stage At AMA 2021

BTS and Coldplay's My Universe became one of the most iconic collaborations of the year. The two bands released their track in September this year, which soon became a chartbuster. The band duo is now set to perform their hit song live at the upcoming American Music Awards 2021.

Taking to their respective social media handle, the South Korean boy band BTS and Grammy Award-winning Coldplay recently revealed they will perform their latest song My Universe at AMA 2021. This will mark BTS' second collaborative performance at this year's award show. Sharing the news, BTS wrote, "We're bringing "My Universe" to the @AMAs with our friends @coldplay!" On the other hand, Coldplay wrote, "Coldplay X BTS. The first time together on stage @amas Sunday, 8/7c." Fans of the two bands are seemingly very excited about their live performance.

BTS is up for artist of the year at American Music Award this year. The band has earlier won six AMAs in total. Also, the band has performed twice at the award show in the last few years. In 2017, they sang and danced to their song DNA. In 2020, the band closed the show by performing Dynamite and Life Goes On from Korea. The Universe will mark Coldplay's first song at AMAs since 2015. They sang Adventure Of A Lifetime six years ago at the award show.

BTS to perform with rapper Megan Thee Stallion at AMA 2021

Apart from Coldplay, BTS and Megan Thee Stallion are also set to join forces for their performance at the American Music Awards 2021. As per a report by Variety, which came earlier this month, this will also mark the duo's first live performance together with the remix version of their song Butter. The remix version of Butter came out in August, this year. Fans of the boy band were concerned about how the collaboration will alter the song. But, the remix came out to be another hit as they added separate verses for the rapper without disturbing the whole song. Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for three categories this year, including best Hip-Hop album, favourite Hip-Hop artist and favourite trending song.

