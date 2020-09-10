Justin Bieber Explains Why BTS' First English Track ‘Dynamite’ Was Such A Hit

Justin Bieber recently explained why BTS’ latest track Dynamite managed to garner such attention. He voiced a video shared by the entertainment website E! and answered the question, “Why is BTS such a hit?”. Bieber spoke about all the high points of 2020 of the band.

Justin Bieber voiceover about BTS' Dynamite

Justin Bieber first explained that Dynamite is the group’s first-ever all-English track by the septet. The group have never before sung a full track in English before this. Before this, RM and Jeon Jungkook voiced Waste It On Me featuring Steve Aoki. The song had also garnered millions of views. However, BTS’ Dynamite managed to make their debut number one on Billboard 100. It also received most views within twenty-four hours. Justin Bieber gave these and more reasons why the band succeeded in the West.

Justin Bieber spoke about the different achievements of the group in the year 2020. He said that if anyone knows how to make history, it's BTS. He further added that the K-Pop group has been shattering records across the global music industry. He then went on to list their achievements, which range from ringing in the New Year in Times Square, Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, performing in Grand Central Station for The Tonight Show, and performing at 2020s virtual VMAs.

BTS talk about Dynamite

The band members are known for their crisp choreography. According to a report in E!, the group managed to get the BTS' Dynamite choreography in place in just two days. The group shared the behind the scenes of the dance practice recently on Instagram and followed by a full-fledged practice video on YouTube. BTS' V had recently revealed through an interview with Daily Pop co-host Carissa Culiner about the fun vibe of the song, which fit best with the English lyrics.

In the video, main dancer and rapper J-Hope is seen saying that all the energy for the dance comes from the love of fans. They received a great amount of energy from fans which helped them create such a joyous song. He also added that it makes them happy to give back all the 'happiness that they received'.

Watch the full English track BTS' Dynamite here-

