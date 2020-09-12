BTS' RM Shares Dashing Selfie To Mark Week #2 Of Dynamite On Billboard Hot 100

BTS’ Dynamite is resting on the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100 since the last two weeks. The group’s leader RM celebrated the second week of Billboard achievement by sharing a dashing picture of himself. BTS Kim Namjoon aka RM took to Twitter to share his happiness with his and the group's followers.

BTS Namjoon shares a stunning picture

In the picture,Namjoon looks dapper in a black attire shirt. He has gracefully rested his arm on his cheeks. Namjoon is donning luscious dark blonde hair in the picture. Namjoon took to Twitter to share the picture. He wrote, “Once Again Billboard Hot 100 #1 Dynamite!!!!!!!!!!!!!” Namjoon was ecstatic about the achievement.

Once Again Billboard Hot 100 #1 Dynamite!!!!!!!!!!!!! 😎😎 pic.twitter.com/Bssot99OQN — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 10, 2020

RM's birthday

After sometime Namjoon ringed his own birthday with some past pictures. He has shared the stills from several of his outings. There was even a picture of Namjoon hanging out with a little girl. Another picture shows BTS’ RM gazing at a light installation. Followed by a picture from a gallery. Namjoon can be seen enjoying his time outside in all the pictures.

🎂 Happy Birthday to me 🎂 pic.twitter.com/DjOU9Nw4XR — 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) September 11, 2020

All about Dynamite

BTS RM was celebrating the success of the group’s first-ever all-English track Dynamite, which dethroned Cardi B’s WAP to sit at the top position on the Billboard Hot 100 for two weeks now. The song released in August on YouTube, Spotify and other streaming sites and has managed to get enough radio time to make it to number one. The group had garnered over a hundred million views within the first 24 hours of Dynamite’s release on YouTube.

BTS’ Dynamite boasts of retro theme, catchy music and summer vibes as per the group’s interview with several media portals. It channels young and free aesthetics as well. Before this only RM and Jungkook had voiced an all-English track that is Waste It On Me featuring Steve Aoki. According to reports in E!, the group might not release any more English songs and would stick to the identity of their own that is singing in Korean. BTS’ Dynamite was a unique venture for the group of seven years. BTS shared a video reaction on the two-week mark of Dynamite. Check it out below.

