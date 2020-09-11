WWE NXT Viewership Ratings Dip, While AEW Dynamite Draws Over 1m Without Competition

For the past few weeks, WWE NXT has been going live on Tuesdays and without receiving any semblance of competition from rivals AEW Dynamite, who go live on Wednesdays. Despite this lack of competition, WWE NXT still saw a drop in viewership ratings this week, while AEW Dynamite saw a massive increase in numbers without NXT's just-there competition. The two promotions would indulge “ratings wars” every Wednesday but WWE moved NXT to Tuesdays for a couple of weeks as they were losing to AEW Dynamite every time.

According to Showbuzz Daily, this week’s AEW Dynamite drew around 1.016 million viewers on TNT, while WWE NXT drew around 838,000 viewers on the USA Network. Tony Khan's promotion ranked #7, while WWE NXT ranked #15 on the Cable Top 150. However, it has to be noted that both promotions used to draw fewer viewers when they would compete on Wednesdays.

This week’s AEW Dynamite was headlined by the TNT Championship match where Brodie Lee defeated Dustin Rhodes to retain his title. Apart from this encounter, the night also marked the debut of former WWE superstar Miro fka Rusev, who could be one of the reasons for AEW viewership clocking in at around 1 million viewers. WWE NXT, on the other hand, featured a championship match where Finn Balor defeated Adam Cole to become the new champ. Rhea Ripley headlined the night as she defeated Mercedes Martinez in a Steel Cage Match.

WWE NXT viewership: WWE NXT’s viewership tracker (for September 2020)

August 26, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 824,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 1, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 849,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8, 2020, episode of WWE NXT drew 838,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

AEW viewership: AEW Dynamite’s viewership tracker (for September 2020)

August 27, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 813,000viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 2, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 9, 2020, episode of AEW Dynamite drew 1.016 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

Image Source: AEW, WWE.com