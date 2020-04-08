Naomi Campbell Says She Will Not Be The Same After Coronavirus Pandemic Ends

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has claimed that she will never be the same anymore after the Coronavirus pandemic ends. Naomi spoke out about her thoughts on the Coronavirus pandemic. The model shared how the ongoing health crisis has changed her attitude and perspective towards life on her online show titled No Filter with Naomi on an episode with Cindy Crawford.

The Supermodel shared that there are a lot of things that she would not do the same way. Naomi Campbell added that she wants to simplify her life in many different ways. Further speaking about the pandemic, the model said that the world is never going to go back to the same, in terms of hygiene.

Naomi Campbell said that she will think of this as a new reset because it really felt like that planet needed a break. She said that it felt like there was truly a lot of gluttony and excess. Campbell also shared that she has lost people in her life due to the Coronavirus and also knows others who have lost people too.

Further talking about it, Campbell said that she does not love the circumstances of what people are going through and how it is horrible. She said stillness in the air can be seen due to the loss of loved ones. She said that she told her pal Cindy Crawford that she is loving the more still life that she has been able to lead at this moment.

