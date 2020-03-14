The Debate
Naomi Campbell Takes Her Precautions Up A Notch, Wears Hazmat Suit In Flight | WATCH

Hollywood News

Naomi Campbell is an advocate of germ-free travelling and amidst Coronavirus outbreak she took it up a notch as she wore 'Coronavirus Combative Gear' on flight.

Written By Anushka Pathania | Mumbai | Updated On:
Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell is an English model and actor who has always been very vocal about disinfecting one's surrounding in order to make them germ-free. Even though the coronavirus has sent jitters amongst people around the world, there are some celebrities who can be seen travelling around due to their prior work commitments. Several celebrities are wearing masks and gloves as a precautionary measure, but supermodel Naomi Campbell went up a notch and was seen travelling in high-protection safety gear.

Naomi Campbell puts on 'Coronavirus Combative Gear'

Naomi took to her Instagram handle where she posted pictures of herself as she posed at the Tom Bradley International Terminal. She can be seen with her suitcase while she is wearing a cape draped over the protective suit. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a pair of latex gloves, a mask and goggles. She captioned the pictures saying safety first. While many of her followers supported her and gave her a thumbs-up, some of the followers accused her of making a joke out of the deadly outbreak. Check out the pictures below.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on

Last year a video of hers went around the internet where she was seen wiping off her on-flight surrounding with a disinfectant. Recently, her latest video has gone viral on the internet where she can be seen talking about how she is trying to keep herself safe from the infectious virus as she cannot avoid travelling. Naomi can be seen wearing a hazmat suit, a pair of goggles, a face mask and a pair of pink latex gloves. Check out the video below.

A post shared by Naomi Campbell (@naomi) on

