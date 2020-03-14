Naomi Campbell Takes Her Precautions Up A Notch, Wears Hazmat Suit In Flight | WATCH

Naomi Campbell is an English model and actor who has always been very vocal about disinfecting one's surrounding in order to make them germ-free. Even though the coronavirus has sent jitters amongst people around the world, there are some celebrities who can be seen travelling around due to their prior work commitments. Several celebrities are wearing masks and gloves as a precautionary measure, but supermodel Naomi Campbell went up a notch and was seen travelling in high-protection safety gear.

Read | All The Times When Fans Agreed Saif & Ibrahim Are The Spitting Image Of Each Other

Naomi Campbell puts on 'Coronavirus Combative Gear'

Naomi took to her Instagram handle where she posted pictures of herself as she posed at the Tom Bradley International Terminal. She can be seen with her suitcase while she is wearing a cape draped over the protective suit. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a pair of latex gloves, a mask and goggles. She captioned the pictures saying safety first. While many of her followers supported her and gave her a thumbs-up, some of the followers accused her of making a joke out of the deadly outbreak. Check out the pictures below.

Last year a video of hers went around the internet where she was seen wiping off her on-flight surrounding with a disinfectant. Recently, her latest video has gone viral on the internet where she can be seen talking about how she is trying to keep herself safe from the infectious virus as she cannot avoid travelling. Naomi can be seen wearing a hazmat suit, a pair of goggles, a face mask and a pair of pink latex gloves. Check out the video below.

Read | Kombucha Health Benefits And Things You Need To Know About This Fermented Drink

Read | Disha Patani Strikes A Pose Like A Pro After Being Told She's Not Photographed Well

Read | Disha Patani Dazzles In 'Malang' Success Party, Krisha Shroff Has A Question

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.