NBA Young Boy Gets Bail With 'significant Conditions'; Here's All You Need To Know

American Singer NBA Young Boy was recently granted bail after being in jail for the last six months. The singer's attorney confirmed the news to XXLmag that Young Boy has been granted bail under strict house arrest conditions. The American rapper is awaiting trial on federal gun charges in Louisiana.

While James Manasseh, attorney for Young Boy, said that a judge, presumably Chief US District Judge Shelly Dick, released the rapper from jail with "significant conditions", the attorney did not reveal the terms of Young Boy's bail which his legal team submitted to the court on October 18. According to the bond conditions, as informed by the advocate, Young Boy will be on house arrest at his house in Utah with permission to build a studio at his home. Former military members will be protecting his place.

Why was NBA Young Boy arrested?

Rapper Young Boy was taken into federal custody after LAPD attempted to pull him over in a vehicle following a warrant to arrest him. As the singer fled from the place, the police set up a perimeter to locate him and were successful in their search. It was also reported that the rapper had a firearm in his vehicle when he was found by the police.

Young Boy was then issued a bond by a California Judge that consisted of $540,000 in cash, collateral in the form of two properties worth $1.5 million, an ankle monitor, and drug testing.

The acting United States attorney for the Middle District of Louisiana submitted a motion on March 25 to keep Young Boy in jail. The US State Attorney referred to to the rapper as a "danger to the community."

The court document stated, "The government will present evidence of Gaulden’s (Young Boy) prior history of ignoring probation conditions. This evidence coupled with his brazen attempt to evade arrest in this matter supports the concern that Gaulden presents a flight risk. Indeed, before knowing the potential jeopardy in which he finds himself, Gaulden sought to evade capture. Now that he knows the seriousness of these offenses, the temptation to flee is greater. Moreover, Gaulden’s criminal history includes violent offenses. (sic)"

The document further stated that Young Boy was charged with possessing a gun as a convicted felon, and he possessed another gun as he fled from law enforcement at the time of his arrest. "When his gun possession is combined with his violent crime, attempts to flee from law enforcement, which included a high speed chase in and around a neighborhood that included a middle school, and his pervasive marijuana use Gaulden clearly and convincingly presents a danger to the community, (sic)" the document concluded.

