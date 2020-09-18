Neha Kakkar And Sunny Kaushal’s 'Taaron Ke Shehar' Teaser Is All About Love And Separation

Neha Kakkar and Sunny Kaushal will star together in a music video titled Taaron Ke Shehar. The makers of the song had also released the first look of the same. Now, Sunny has taken to his social media to share the teaser of the track which may make one even more excited about it.

Neha Kakkar and Sunny Kaushal's song teaser

Talking about the same, the teaser begins with Neha and Sunny trying to escape from the police by hiding somewhere. They have guns in their hands and look at each other pensively. The teaser then takes one to a flashback showcasing the couple's happier days when they were madly in love with each other. The infectious chemistry between the two is the highlight of the teaser.

But the scene then shifts to some tension which arises in their lives when Sunny gets embroiled in a criminal activity. A scene from the teaser shows them trying to escape from the police. The intense teaser may take one to a rollercoaster ride of love, pain, and separation.

Sunny can be seen sporting a rugged look, while Neha can be seen sporting a nose ring as part of her look from the song. Some of the fans gave a thumbs up to the same and reacted with a 'Can't-Wait' on the comments section of the same. Take a look at the teaser of Taaron Ke Shehar and the reactions of the fans to the same.

The song has been composed by Jaani

Talking about the track, it has been crooned by Neha along with Jubin Nautiyal. The track has been composed and penned by Jaani. Meanwhile, on the work front, Neha recently collaborated with Parmish Verma for a song named Diamond Da Challa. The music video of the track was released on August 26, 2020.

The song also marked the first duet song by Neha and Parmish Verma. The track for Diamond Da Challa was touted to be upbeat and energetic, which made it a perfect dance number . On the other hand, Sunny will be seen in Hudrang alongside Nushrratt Bharucha.

Sunny, who is also the brother of 'URI' actor Vicky Kaushal, is new to the Hindi film industry and is currently on a roll. The actor made his Bollywood debut with superstar Akshay Kumar in the film Gold and is now featuring in another film in the lead role.

