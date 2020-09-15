Sunny Kaushal To Make His Music Video Debut Alongside Neha Kakkar With THIS Song

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal is all set to make his music video debut alongside Neha Kakkar in Bhushan Kumar's ‘Taaron Ke Sheher'. The song will be written and composed by Jaani and sung by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal. The song is a romantic number and was shot over three days last week in Delhi, following all COVID safety guidelines. Recently, Sunny went on to talk about the song and his debut.

The actor revealed, "When Bhushan sir called me for the song I was really excited to be associated with T-Series but after listening to it I got on board immediately, without a second thought.” He added, “Neha and Jubin have sung the song so well that you can’t help but feel it completely. And I’ve always been a fan of Jaani so I am really kicked about being a part of the song."

Sunny also revealed, "This is the first thing I shot for after the lockdown and it was so much fun to be back on set and with such amazing people.” Praising his co-stars, Sunny said, “Neha is an amazing performer and Arvindr Khera is a fabulous director. I couldn’t have asked for a better music video debut."

Apart from the actor, Neha Kakkar’s PR team also quoted the singer saying, "It's an amazing composition by Jaani, one would hear after a long time. Bhushan sir's vision on this track is something to look forward to. She added, “I am super excited to feature with Sunny and give the audience this intense romantic track in mine and Jubin's vocals. Arvindr Khera, our director, has done a great job with the video."

More about the song

It is said that the song, Taaron Ke Sheher, will make fans and viewers witness a different side of Neha and Sunny will also essay a never-seen-before rugged look, with messy long hair. On hearing this news, fans are sure to be excited and will not keep calm for the duo’s upcoming music video. The song is reportedly said to release on September 18, 2020.

