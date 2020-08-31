Is Neha Kakkar Hinting About A Lockdown Wedding With Her Recent Story?

Neha Kakkar recently took to her Instagram to share a picture with the lyrics of her new song Diamond Da Challa. The actor wrote, “Aaja chal viyah karwaiye lockdown vich katt karwaiye”. This means "Let’s get married in lockdown as there would be fewer expenses right now." It would be interesting for fans to see whether Neha Kakkar is planning her wedding or she just can’t get over her own song. Neha Kakkar was earlier rumoured to be in a relationship with singer Aditya Narayan. The singer also dated actor Himansh Kohli, however, the duo parted ways after some time.

About Diamond Da Challa

Neha Kakkar recently collaborated with Parmish Verma for the song Diamond Da Challa. The music video of the song was released on August 26. Diamond Da Challa is a colourful Holi themed love song that is full of life and energy. Moreover, Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma beautifully showcase their chemistry in the romantic music video for the song. This is the first duet song by Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma. The music for Diamond Da Challa is upbeat and energetic, making it a perfect dance song that anyone can groove to.

The music video of Diamond Da Challa has an authentic touch of Punjab. Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma's costumes are also kept all traditional in the music video. The romantic moments between Neha and Parmish make the video more interesting. The music video also has shots of Holi where the duo is seen playfully romancing with each other. The lyrics of the song and the music make the song more intriguing and fun.

The music for Diamond Da Challa was provided by Rajat Nagpal, while Vicky Sandhu wrote down the lyrics for the song. The music video also stars Neha Kakkar and Pramish Verma as the two main leads. Gurinder Bawa has directed the music video for Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma's latest track. Diamond Da Challa is already trending on the music charts and fans of both Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma are heaping praise upon the song on social media.

