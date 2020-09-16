Sunny Kaushal Releases First Look Of 'Taaron Ke Shehar' Featuring Neha Kakkar

Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal is all set to make his music video debut alongside sensational singer Neha Kakkar in Bhushan Kumar’s Taaron Ke Sheher. Sharing the first look on his Instagram, Sunny Kaushal captioned the post with, “Here it is! The first look of my new song #TaaronKeShehar with Neha Kakkar! Witness this adventurous love story on 20th September #tseries @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @jaani777 @nehakakkar @jubin_nautiyal @arvindrkhaira” (sic). The song is written and composed by Jaani and sung by Neha Kakkar and Jubin Nautiyal.

The first look of Taaron Ke Sheher out now

Taaron Ke Sheher is a romantic track that was shot over three days last week in Delhi. The music video will also depict a never-seen-before rugged look of Sunny. On hearing this news, fans are excited and have been eagerly waiting for the duo’s upcoming music video. The song will reportedly release on September 20, 2020. Check out the first look of the song below:

Fans' reactions to the first look

As soon as Sunny shared the first look, his fans started commenting on the post. One of the users wrote, “Finally something to look forward amidst this Loopy/Grumpy Pandemic”. The other user wrote, “My favourite Neha Kakkar again”. The third user wrote, “Can’t wait”. Take a look at the comments below.

On the work front

Neha Kakkar recently collaborated with Parmish Verma for a song named Diamond Da Challa. The music video of the song was released on August 26, 2020. The song marked the first duet song by Neha Kakkar and Parmish Verma. The music for Diamond Da Challa is upbeat and energetic, which makes it a perfect dance song.

On the other hand, Sunny Kaushal will be seen in Hudrang alongside Nushrratt Bharucha. Sunny, who is the brother of URI actor Vicky Kaushal, is new to the Hindi film industry and is on a roll. The actor made his Bollywood debut with superstar Akshay Kumar in the movie Gold and is now featuring in another film in the lead role.

