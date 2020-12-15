Neha Kakkar Among Few Indian Stars Be Make It To Forbes Digital Stars; Rohanpreet Reacts

Neha Kakkar took to her social media handles and announced that she has been featured in Forbes Digital Stars 2020. The singer further revealed that she is amongst the only 12 Indians to have ever been featured on the list. She further mentioned that noted celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan have made it to the list in the past, which makes her even more proud of herself.

Neha Kakkar makes it to Forbes Digital Stars 2020 list

Neha Kakkar posted a picture of the Forbes magazine, where she is seen holding a mic as she smiles for the camera. The captions on the poster read, “Forbes Asia’s 100 Digital Stars 2020”, “Only 12 Indian Celebrities featured”, “Asia-Pacific’s most influential celebrities on social media”.

The singer captioned her post as, “Proud Proud

Proud of myself ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°ðŸ¥°

You know guys There were only 12 Indians in the list including Amitabh Bachan Sir, Shahrukh Sir and I’m one of them ♥ï¸ðŸ’ªðŸ¼ Thank you god! Thanks to each one of YOU, Thanks to my NeHearts"

Check out the post below

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Rohanpreet Singh's comment

Rohanpreet was among the first few people to leave a comment on the post. The singer wrote in the comments section how proud and happy he was with this achievement of his newly wedded wife, Neha. He further wrote, “You're the best. Nothing is impossible for you. Proud husband!” Check out the comment by Rohanpreet on the picture below.

Netizens react

As soon as the pictures went up on social media, fans of the singer flocked to leave their comments and reactions on the post. Along with numerous fans, several friends of the actor also hearted the post. A number of people showered her with much love and warm regards and left heart and kiss emoticons. Numerous others complimented how stunning she looked in the recent post.

Several other fans shared the post on social media and commented on how happy they were about the achievement of their favourite singer in Bollywood. Some fans even asked the singer to post more pictures. Many other fans also sent blessings to her and wished her good health. Check out some of the fan comments on the picture below.

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.