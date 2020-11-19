Neha Kakkar Enjoys 'fun Breakfast' With Husband Rohanpreet Singh In Dubai

Acclaimed Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar has yet again wowed her fans by sharing romantic pictures from her honeymoon with husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh. Neha, took to Instagram, to give another glimpse of her rosy and exotic vacation. In the pictures shared by her, the newlyweds appear to be very much in love as they warmly embrace each other.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s honeymoon

The picturesque still sees both the husband and wife posing in front of a floral pink backdrop which is filled with roses. Donning a black flowy gown, Neha smiles brightly as husband Rohanpreet plants a romantic kiss on her forehead. Neha’s look is accessorised with white sneakers and a black statement purse. On the other hand, Rohanpreet has worn a black and greyish dyed sweatshirt with matching trousers.

Matching cap, shoes and a shoulder bag rounds up Rohan’s honeymoon look. To everyone’s surprise, both of their looks are styled by Neha Kakkar herself. While enjoying their breakfast, Neha wrote,

Fun at breakfast table with @rohanpreetsingh ðŸ¥³ðŸ¥°ðŸ˜‡

@addressboulevard @addresshotels

Our Look: Styled by Me

In another photo, the couple appears to be chilling at the seating area of the hotel. Rohanpreet can be seen playfully caressing Neha’s hair, as the singer smiles reciprocating to the romantic gesture. The post also features a sneak peek of their honeymoon suite with a rosy bed romantically decorated for the couple. The duo gave it a thumbs up as they pose for a selfie together.

Fans are loving to watch the duo enjoy some quality time. While some appreciated the post by dropping heart and smiley emoticons in abundance. Many others called them ‘cute’. Here’s how fans are reacting online:

Previously, Neha also uploaded stills from their romantic date at what appears to be a beach. In a sandy-carved heart and a romantic table setting the newly married couple exchanged warm hugs as they posed for the photos. Check it out here:

Neha and Rohanpreet got hitched at a romantic wedding last month in Delhi. The photographs from all their wedding ceremonies created a tremendous buzz online. Now, the duo is spending some quality time with each other at Dubai.

