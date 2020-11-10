Neha Kakkar Receives A Long Appreciation Note From Hubby Rohanpreet Singh; Read Here

Quick links:
Singer Neha Kakkar recently took to social media to announce the release of Rohanpreet Singh’s new single, Ex Calling. She reposted a short video put up by husband Rohanpreet, which also contained a long appreciation post with a wide range of details. The budding artist’s note spoke about how his life took a 180 degree turn when he met Neha Kakkar. The adorable post and the new video has been receiving a lot of appreciation from fans as they love to see Neha and Rohanpreet together.
Much-loved Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar recently took to Instagram to repost an adorable note written for her by husband Rohanpreet Singh. In the post, Rohanpreet has shared a short glimpse of his new song Ex Calling, also starring internet sensation Avneet Kaur. The video showcases a fun banter between two ex-lovers who, to some extent, still have feelings for each other.
In the caption for the post, Rohanpreet Singh has wholeheartedly explained how his life changed after meeting his wife Neha Kakkar. He has mentioned that he believes all of it happened because of her. He has written that ever since Neha Kakkar walked into his life, good times started rolling in for him. He believes his wife is a God-sent who converted him into a gem with a single touch.
Rohanpreet Singh has further added that the song Ex Calling was also selected by Neha Kakkar and she also agreed to become a part of it with a lot of enthusiasm and support. He finds himself extremely lucky that he could have such a person as his wife. Rohanpreet Singh has also expressed the immense love he has for Neha Kakkar at all times. Have a look at the adorable repost from Neha Kakkar’s Instagram here.
#Repost @rohanpreetsingh ãƒ»ãƒ»ãƒ» Yeahhhh!! Song is finally Out Now Guys.. I wana Tell you something. “My Wife” @nehakakkar This is All Because of Her. Touchwood Jab se Nehu meri Life mein aye hain Tab se he Mere saath Sab kuch bahut Acha ho rha hai. I Feel ki Insaan k Roop mein Khud Bhagwaan Mere Pass Meri Life Mein Aagaye hai. Mujhe lagta hai ki main kuch nhi thaa aur Nehu ne mujhe haath lgaya aur mujhe HEERA Bana diya.. Ye jo gaana hai #ExCalling ye Bhi Nehu ne hi select kiya hai because She just loved this Song. Yes She is The NEHA KAKKAR nd still she agreed to became a part of it, which is truly a blessing for me. I don’t knw Nehu main aapka thanks kaise karu. Babuu i am really really lucky to have you as my Better Half. Thank you sooo much my babuuuuuu. I LOVE YOU ALOTTTT ND THANKS FOR BEING THERE FOR ME During EVERY SINGLE MOMMENT OF My life!!!â¤ï¸ðŸ˜‡ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸ Big Big Thanks to the Whole Team @babbu11111 @tonykakkar @anshul300 @musicenzo @gurinderrbawa @avneetkaur_13 @aadilkhann @itsjassilohka @rana_sotal @raghav.sharma.14661 #TEAM #DMF â¤ï¸ðŸ™ŒðŸ»
In the comments section of the post, a few people have complimented Rohanpreet over his new song while speaking highly of the bond they share. A bunch of fans have also used emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at the comments on the post here.
