Neha Kakkar Receives A Long Appreciation Note From Hubby Rohanpreet Singh; Read Here

Singer Neha Kakkar recently took to social media to announce the release of Rohanpreet Singh’s new single, Ex Calling. She reposted a short video put up by husband Rohanpreet, which also contained a long appreciation post with a wide range of details. The budding artist’s note spoke about how his life took a 180 degree turn when he met Neha Kakkar. The adorable post and the new video has been receiving a lot of appreciation from fans as they love to see Neha and Rohanpreet together.

Neha Kakkar acknowledges Rohanpreet’s love

Much-loved Bollywood singer Neha Kakkar recently took to Instagram to repost an adorable note written for her by husband Rohanpreet Singh. In the post, Rohanpreet has shared a short glimpse of his new song Ex Calling, also starring internet sensation Avneet Kaur. The video showcases a fun banter between two ex-lovers who, to some extent, still have feelings for each other.

In the caption for the post, Rohanpreet Singh has wholeheartedly explained how his life changed after meeting his wife Neha Kakkar. He has mentioned that he believes all of it happened because of her. He has written that ever since Neha Kakkar walked into his life, good times started rolling in for him. He believes his wife is a God-sent who converted him into a gem with a single touch.

Rohanpreet Singh has further added that the song Ex Calling was also selected by Neha Kakkar and she also agreed to become a part of it with a lot of enthusiasm and support. He finds himself extremely lucky that he could have such a person as his wife. Rohanpreet Singh has also expressed the immense love he has for Neha Kakkar at all times. Have a look at the adorable repost from Neha Kakkar’s Instagram here.

In the comments section of the post, a few people have complimented Rohanpreet over his new song while speaking highly of the bond they share. A bunch of fans have also used emoticons to express themselves better. Have a look at the comments on the post here.

Image Courtesy: Neha Kakkar Instagram

