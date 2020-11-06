Neha Kakkar Shares Picture With Husband; Says "blessed To Have You In My Life"

Popular singer Neha Kakkar got hitched to Rohanpreet Singh in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony in Delhi on October 24. Before the main ceremony, the couple had a great time at their pre-wedding festivities. Since then, the couple has been sharing several pictures on social media.

Today, Neha Kakkar took to her official Instagram handle to share a recap picture from their wedding of herself with her husband, Rohanpreet, and her brother, Tony Kakkar. She captioned the post saying that she was blessed to have her brother, Tony in her life. Neha holds a massive fan following on her social media and her Instagram post went viral in no-time. Fans showered love on her post and the post has received over twelve lakh likes in just a few hours. Earlier, she had also shared her first Karwa Chauth post with her husband on her feed.

Have a look at Neha Kakkar's post-

Neha Kakkar is an Indian singer who made her Bollywood debut as a chorus singer in the film Meerabai Not Out. She gained fame upon the release of the track Second Hand Jawani from Cocktail which was followed by several other popular songs including Sunny Sunny and London Thumakda. Later, she performed party tracks like Aao Raja, Tu Isaq Mera, and many more. She proved her accomplishment in music with the release of Mile Ho Tum from Fever which topped the list of most-viewed Bollywood songs on YouTube. Last year, Neha Kakkar was listed among the most viewed female artists on Youtube with 4.2 billion views.

Neha Kakkar's husband, Rohanpreet Singh is a Punjabi actor and singer. At the age of three and a half, Rohanpreet started practising singing. In 2018, he participated in the Colors TV show Rising Star season 2 and was declared as the first runner up. He has released many songs like Taqleef, Pehli Mulakat, Ainkan Kaliyan, Hello Hi. In 2020, he participated in the marriage-based show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge.

Neha's brother, Tony Kakkar is an Indian music composer, singer, and songwriter. He is well known for songs such as Goa Beach, Coca Cola Tu, Dheeme Dheeme, Mile Ho Tum, and many more. His latest song was Laila that released in October 2020.

