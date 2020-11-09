Neha Kakkar On Whirlwind Love Story With Rohanpreet Singh: ‘The Attraction Was Strong'

Singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh surprised their fans with their wedding just days after making their relationship official on Instagram. After getting hitched in a private ceremony in New Delhi, the couple has shed some light on how love blossomed between them. Neha, Rohanpreet opened up about their story of whirlwind romance in a recent interview with the Hindustan Times.

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh share their love story

During the conversation, Rohanpreet revealed that it was love at first sight for him after he first met Neha to shoot for their first music video, Nehu Da Vyah. He said that he literally met for the first time and he didn’t even realize that what she wrote for that song would come true one day. He further added that things changed for him after he met Neha on the sets.

Read: From Kajal Aggarwal's Wedding Trousseau To Neha Kakkar's Lehenga, Here's How Much It Costs

Read: Learn How To Plan The Perfect COVID-19 Wedding From Kajal Aggarwal And Neha Kakkar

Apart from Rohanpreet, Neha also confessed her love for him and said that she was drawn to his good looks and polite behaviour. The Dilbar singer said that her first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. Neha further said that he was undeniable, the cutest boy she has ever come across. The attraction was strong and she instantly realized that there is something very strong between them.

For Rohanpreet, he was impressed by his wife’s down-to-earth nature despite being a huge celebrity. He revealed that Neha was one of the most down to earth people he has ever met. So after feeling that instant connection, one day he mustered the courage to propose to her to which she said yes.

Neha and Rohanpreet’s wedding festivities were spread across Mumbai, Delhi, and Chandigarh over several days. Their Roka ceremony took place on September 21 in Mumbai, exactly a month before their single Nehu Da Vyah was released.

The wedding celebrations in Delhi kicked off with haldi and Mehendi ceremonies as well as a sangeet night on October 23. The following day, they got married in an Anand Karaj ceremony at a gurdwara in the morning. In the evening, they tied the knot according to Hindu rituals. Neha, Rohanpreet, and their families then headed to Chandigarh for a lavish reception on October 26.

Read: Neha Kakkar Shares Picture With Husband; Says "blessed To Have You In My Life"

Read: Neha Kakkar Looks Ethereal As She Celebrates First Karwa Chauth With Rohanpreet Singh

(Image credit: Neha Kakkar/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.