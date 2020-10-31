Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Sealed The Deal With A Kiss At Their Sangeet Ceremony

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures with her newly wedded husband and the fans of the two are going gaga over the pictures. The pictures were from her Sangeet function and the couple sealed the deal with a kiss. The singer mentioned that she wore her outfit from Anita Dongre and that the couple will always be thankful to her for the beautiful outfit.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's Sangeet function pictures

Neha Kakkar uploaded some adorable pictures with Rohanpreet from their Sangeet function. She captioned her post as, “Thank youuu sooo much @anitadongre Mam!! #NehuPreet will always be thankful to You for dressing us up for our best days, specially Sangeet”. The Dilbar singer donned a beautiful pink lehenga.

She wore heavy jewellery set to match with her outfit and left her hair open in curls resting on her shoulders. Rohanpreet looks dapper in a white suit that he paired up with contrast coloured turban and bow tie. He rounded off his look by wearing black loafers with the outfit. Neha Kakkar mentioned in the post that Roahnpreet’s outfit was from TISA. Check out the pictures from the couple’s sangeet function below.

Fans react

Fans of the singers gushed to the posts and left their reactions. A number of people wrote how stunning the couple looked at their wedding reception. Several other people talked about the outfits of the two celebrities and wrote in the comments what they thought about the outfits.

A number of other netizens took to social media and shared the pictures on their social media handles. Several other fans of the singers' sent them much love and kind regards as the couple start a new chapter of their lives. Check out some of the comments from netizens on social media below.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh reception pictures

Neha Kakkar also shared a video from her reception ceremony with Rohanpreet and the post went viral on social media in which she was seen wearing a white lehenga. The singer had paired her white lehenga with an emerald jewellery set and Rohanpreet wore a blue suit which he paired with a white shirt and turban and a silver bowtie to complete the look. Check out the pictures of the wedding reception of Neha and Rohanpreet.

