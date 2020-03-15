Neha Kakkar Sure Knows How To Rock Different Denim Styles And Here's Proof; See Pics

Neha Kakkar is a popular Indian playback singer known for some great quirky songs like Garmi, Dilbar, Kala Chasma, Coca Cola, Gali Gali, Aankh Marey, and many more. She has been a part of many reality shows. The singer has also been a judge on the hit show, Indian Idol.

She is known for her soulful voice and fans can't wait for her songs to be released. Apart from her singing, Kakkar is also popular on social media for her posts on fashion and travel, and her fashion statements. Here are the times when Neha Kakkar rocked different denim styles. Read ahead to know more-

Times when Neha Kakkar rocked different denim styles

Neha Kakkar is seen posing in blue denim boyfriend ripped jeans and a light green tube top. She has worn white sports shoes and left her wavy hair open, giving them a center partition. She has given her look the final touch by applying nude makeup.

The singer has worn a dark blue high-waist denim bell-bottom, along with a floral crop-top. The singer left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. To complete her look, she applied nude and natural makeup.

The Indian Idol judge is seen wearing a black colour high-waist ripped denim jeans, with a white bralette with floral print all over it. She has left her straight hair open and worn a cap on them, and worn black heels. She completed her look by applying nude makeup and bold red lipstick.

Neha Kakkar has worn a blue denim skirt, with a baby-pink t-shirt tucked in. She has worn white ballerina and left her straight hair open, giving them a centre partition. She completed her look by applying nude and natural makeup.

