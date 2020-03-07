As Neha Kakkar Flaunts Her New Bungalow, Here's A Look At Her Updated Net Worth

After judging Indian Idol 11, Neha Kakkar has now broken the big news of owing a lavish bungalow in Rishikesh. The renowned singer and reality show judge has gained massive fame and stardom with her plethora of songs and unique-sensational voice. All her songs hit a million views online, making them one of the widely watched songs on YouTube. According to recent reports, her net worth is revealed.

Neha Kakkar's net worth

Only recently, Neha Kakkar took to her social media to share a slew pictures of her newly made bungalow in Rishikesh. In the caption, she also spoke about her earlier house which was a 1 room flat, where she was born. And now when Kakkar sees her own bungalow in the same city, she gets emotional, the singer adds. The 31-year-old has come a long way in her career and is also gaining heaps of praises from the audience for her commendable work in the industry.

According to the latest reports, Neha Kakkar’s net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 24.75 crore. The report further suggests that Neha Kakkar charges an estimated amount of Rs 8 to 10 lakh per song. Kakkar, who is also regular with her concerts and other events, reportedly mints a whopping amount of Rs 20 to 25 lakhs for nearly a 1-hour performance. Some reports also say that Neha Kakkar's income has now seen rocket rise after her stint in Indian Idol 11.

Neha Kakkar, born in India on June 6, reportedly attended New Holy Public School in Delhi before she realised her passion in singing. She then reached out for Indian Idol in 2006 and also became a tough competitor in the show then. And now, Neha Kakkar has her YouTube channel with over 7 million followers and subscribers and also has a gamut of numbers in her belt.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

