Neha Kakkar Flaunts Her New Bungalow And Remembers Her Old One-room House In This Post

Neha Kakkar recently took to her Instagram and shared a photo of her new bungalow in Rishikesh. But the singer touched many of her fans' hearts when along with the photo of the bungalow, she shared the photo of her old house with just one room. Check out the singers' heartfelt note as she remembers her old house below.

Neha Kakkar remembers her old house as she buys a bungalow in Rishikesh

The Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar revealed her lavish bungalow in Rishikesh in her latest Instagram post. But along with it, she also shared a photo of her older house which consisted of only one room. Neha Kakkar can be seen posing in front of her luxurious bungalow with a Mercedes cark parked right behind her. But in the caption of the photo, Neha Kakkar revealed her humble beginnings to her fans.

Neha Kakkar revealed her one-room house in another photo and shared that it was the place where she was born. Talking about her struggles, Neha Kakkar revealed that the Kakkar family would reside in that one-room house and use a table in place of a kitchen. She made a heartfelt revelation that the one-room house was also not their own as they would pay rent. She concluded stating that now whenever she sees her bungalow in the same city as her old one-room house, she gets overwhelmed with emotions.

Her post was received with ample of praises by fans and her industry peers. Singer-host Aditya Narayan also praised Neha Kakkar calling her an example of how sheer hard work can make a person successful. Many others too were quick to praise Neha Kakkar for her feat. Check out their reactions below -

Image courtesy - Neha Kakkar Instagram

