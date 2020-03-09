Neha Kakkar Makes A Shocking Revelation About The Songs She Has Sung; Read Details

Singer Neha Kakkar recently made headlines for buying a bungalow in Rishikesh where she lived in a rented one-room apartment. However, the singer made heads turn as she made a shocking confession at the red carpet of an award function. Neha Kakkar, according to reports won The Social Media Icon Of The Year award at the function and is seen flaunting her trophy in the video. Neha Kakkar became a household name after she was seen judging the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs. Check out the shocking revelation made by the Aankh Marey singer.

Neha Kakkar’s shocking revelation

When asked how the past year has been for her musically, Neha Kakkar replied that she wants to confess something that she has never confessed before. She stated that she has never told this in an interview, but she has a bad memory. She further elaborated that she doesn’t remember which songs came out in which year. She further stated that she has zero ideas as to which songs came out in 2019 and which ones are out in 2020.

Fans of the singer have stated that they can relate to her having a bad memory. Some went on to say that Neha Kakkar is an inspiration to them and that they love her songs. Neha Kakkar recently sang the song Garmi from the popular movie Street Dancer 3D. In the interview, she then sang a paragraph from the song O Saki Saki for her fans and the netizens.

Best of Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar, 31, is credited for being a phenomenal singer herself and has sung many well-known songs. Be it remakes of old songs like O Saki Saki or her fans favourite song like Aao Raja, Neha Kakkar’s songs have managed to strike a chord with the audience. She has managed to woo the audience with her impressive vocals. Some of her most well-known songs include Tu Hi Yaar Mera from Pati Patni Aur Woh, Coca Cola from Luka Chuppi, as well as Chote Chote Peg from the film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

