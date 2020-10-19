Neha Kakkar's Make-up Artist To Also Be Her Bridesmaid? Singer's Comment Sparks Rumours

Social media is abuzz these days with the speculations of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh’s marriage. The couple has been sharing their pictures on social media since last few days. Recently, Neha Kakkar also posted a cute video of them sitting on a couch as she met Rohanpreet Singh’s family. It seems like marriage is on the cards for the couple and Neha Kakkar has also found her bridesmaid. Makeup and hair artist, Vibha Gusian who has been associated with Neha Kakkar for a long time seems to be her bridesmaid. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Neha Kakkar's Makeup artist to be her bridesmaid?

Neha Kakkar’s makeup artist Vibha Gusian took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture for her followers. In the picture, Vibha Gusian is wearing a black centre slit dress with spaghetti straps which she wore with peep-toe sandals. What got the attention of netizens is the sash of Bridesmaid which Vibha Gusian is wearing in the picture. The caption of the post further ignited Neha Kakkar's wedding rumours. The caption read: “Guess whose bridesmaid ðŸ˜‰” Here is a look at Vibha Gusian’s Instagram post. As Vibha Gusian shared the picture, netizens took a guess and commented with Neha Kakkar’s name. Several users also praised Vibha Gusian for looking beautiful.

As soon as she shared the picture, Neha Kakkar posted a comment which fuelled the speculations of her makeup artist Vibha Gusian being her bridesmaid. Neha Kakkar commented by saying, “No idea! ðŸ˜‰ But you look so good! ðŸ”¥” Vibha Gusian also replied to her comment with a funny emoji. Here is a look at Neha Kakkar’s comment.

Nehu Da Vyah song

Neha Kakkar’s wedding is surely one of the most talked-about topics on social media these days. She recently shared the first look of her new track Nehu Da Vyah on her official Instagram account. In the picture, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh can be seen looking at each other with a smile on their face. The adorable couple is dressed in traditional Punjabi attire in the picture. Here is a look at Neha Kakkar’s Nehu Da Vyah song's poster.

Image Credits: Rohanpreet Singh's Instagram

