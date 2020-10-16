When Neha Kakkar’s Beau Rohanpreet Sang In A Reality Show Hosted By Aditya Narayan

Neha Kakkar is currently making headlines as she has made her relationship public. Both the singer and her beau Rohanpreet Singh are seen sharing several photos and videos on their social media. Here’s a throwback video of Rohanpreet Singh singing on the show Sa re ga Ma Pa lil Champs. In the video, Aditya Narayan is seen hosting the show as he calls Rohanpreet Singh for his performance. The singer participated in the show in 2007.

In the video, Kajol and Ajay Devgn can be spotted as they made an appearance on the show as guests. The video has glimpses of Rohanpreet and the host Aditya Narayan can be seen indulging in a fun conversation about love. A fun video of Rohanpreet Singh is also played as he figures out what is love.

After the conversation, Rohanpreet Singh is seen singing Kajol’s song Ladki Badi Anjani Hai. Later in the video, after his performance, Rohanpreet Singh is seen asking Kajol to come on the stage and dance as he sings for her. The video ends with judges praising Singh for his performance. Take a look.

Also Read| Unseen video of the day: Young Neha Kakkar in bob cut singing bhajan looks unrecognisable

Neha Kakkar makes it Insta official with Rohanpreet Singh

On October 9, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram to share a picture with Rohanpreet Singh. The singer shared the picture with the caption, "You're Mine" and ended it with the hashtag #NehuPreet. In the picture, Neha Kakkar is seen sitting on a couch as she leaned on Rohanpreet's shoulder who is spotted sitting on the floor for a picture.

Fans in huge numbers sent in wishes for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh. Rohanpreet Singh also took to the comments section and showered love on Neha as he wrote, "Babuuuuuuuu i love youuuuu soooo much mera putt meri jaaaaanYES I AM ONLY YOURS MERI ZINDAGI". He also added numerous red-heart and heart-eye emoticons. Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's picture.

Also Read| Neha Kakkar pens favourite line from 'Diamond Da Challa', excited fans await her wedding

Rohanpreet Singh also shared the same picture with the caption, "Meet My Zindagi!". Soon, stars like Kanika Mann, Jay Bhanushali, BallRaaj Syal, Heli Daruwala, Terence Lewis and many others congratulated the couple. Neha Kakkar's brother Tony Kakkar was also all hearts for the duo.

Also Read| Neha Kakkar makes #NehuPreet official, reveals 'Rohu' is on her mind 'all the time'

Also Read| Neha Kakkar's 'Nehu Da Vyah' Poster Leaves Vishal Dadlani & Badshah 'confused'; Know Why

Promo Image Courtesy: Neha Kakkar's Instagram/ Channel71bd Youtube

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.