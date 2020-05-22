Neha Kakkar Roots For ‘self-love’ In Her Latest Post, Says 'know Your Own Self'

Neha Kakkar is touted to be amongst the most popular and sought after playback singers in Bollywood right now. Neha Kakkar has given the music and film industry several chartbuster songs and music videos to groove to. Neha Kakkar is currently quarantining amid the lockdown, but is still very active on her social media wherein she enjoys a massive fan-following. The singer is also spreading some much-needed positivity amongst her fans and her latest post certainly proves so.

Neha Kakkar shared a beautiful post encouraging self-love amongst her fans

Neha Kakkar took to her social media to share a heartfelt post wherein she urged her fans to 'love yourself'. Neha Kakkar wrote in the post that one should not be so harsh on themselves by forgetting their own body or soul. She further added that often one tends to forget themselves while they are so busy giving attention to others.

Neha Kakkar further wrote that it is important to learn to love yourself first and then others come to the picture. The singer stressed on the importance of knowing yourself first and then others. Neha Kakkar went on to say that it is necessary to take the best care of yourself first amidst the COVID-19 lockdown and then to shift your attention to the others. Take a look at Neha Kakkar's latest post.

Neha Kakkar shared some lovely pictures from the sets of her song Jinnke Liye

Neha Kakkar had yet another treat for her fans recently amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. She also shared a few pictures from the sets of her song, Jinnke Liye that was released in March 2020. The Paani Paani singer is seen making a difference between what one expects and what one gets in reality, giving the post a hilarious touch. She also shared a few pictures where initially she is seen posing like a queen, but then ends up laughing off in the last two pictures which makes the expectations vs reality.

Neha Kakkar can be seen looking lovely while being dressed in a gorgeous off-shoulder gown by Fairytale Dresses. The dress had a long trail with an ombre color. Check out the Aankh Marey singer's post.

