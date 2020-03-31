Neha Kakkar Talks About How She Had To Mentally Prepare Herself For 'Jinke Liye' Song

Neha Kakkar is known to get very emotional during television shows. The singer was also trolled many times for the same reason. On March 31, Neha Kakkar's brand new song Jinke Liye released on YouTube. The song is receiving several positive comments from the viewers. Singer B Praak has also lent his magical voice to the song. The music video features lyricist Jaani alongside Neha Kakkar in the video.

The song's video portrays Neha Kakkar and Jaani as a married couple. In the video, it is revealed that Jaani has been cheating on his wife --- played by Neha Kakkar --- in the video. The couple's lives go through major difficulties because of this situation.

Here is what Neha Kakkar breaks down on the set of Jinke Liye

In an interview with a media publication, the Coca Cola singer opened up about the emotions that she had to go into the song Jinke Liye. Neha was quiet on the sets of the song in order to do justice to the meaning of the song. She revealed that she had to mentally prepare herself in order to bring the right kind of emotions to this song.

Speaking of an emotional scene in the song, Neha Kakkar said that she had to tap into some of her own experiences to do justice to the scene where she actually broke down.

Speaking about Jaani, Neha Kakkar said that she did not have to teach him or guide him. She also mentioned that he acted like a professional. Neha further added that she has always admired Jaani's work and believes that Jaani is the Gulzar of the new generation. He makes fantastic songs, added Neha Kakkar.

The song Jinke Liye is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. The song has been written and composed by Jaani. The melodious music for this song is given by B Praak. Jinke Liye is directed by Arvindr Khaira.

Watch Jinke Liye music video here

