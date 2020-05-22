Neha Kakkar Shares Pictures From Sets Of 'Jinnke Liye'; Fan Comments 'very Dainty'

Neha Kakkar is among the most popular playback singers in Bollywood right now. She has given the industry several chartbuster songs and music videos to groove to. The singer is currently quarantining amid the lockdown but still has stayed very active on social media. She recently shared a few BTS pictures from the shooting of her song, Jinnke Liye.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Showcases Her Bubbly Side In These Adorable Photos

Neha Kakkar shares BTS pictures from Jinnke Liye

Neha Kakkar recently shared a few pictures from the sets of her song, Jinnke Liye that was released in March 2020. The singer is seen making a difference between what one expects and what one gets in reality. She shared a few pictures where initially she is seen posing like a queen but then ends up laughing off in the last two pictures which makes the expectations vs reality.

Neha Kakkar is seen dressed in a gorgeous off-shoulder gown. The dress had a long trail with an ombre colour. Neha Kakkar had let her hair down and sported a dark maroon coloured lipstick to go with her look.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Gives A Sneak Peek Of Her Upcoming Music Video With Brother Tony Kakkar; Watch

Check out Neha Kakkar’s pictures from the sets of Jinnke Liye:

As soon as, Neha Kakkar uploaded these pictures many fans took to the comments section to express how wonderful she looked. However, it was one particular comment that took away all the attention. One fan took to the comments section to add “Very dainty” along with a heart emoji. Her brother, Tony Kakkar also commented, “How pretty. The Diva”. Even Vishal Dadlani commented on how pretty she looked.

ALSO READ | All About Neha Kakkar’s Family Tree And Her Humble Beginnings | Read

(Image Source: Neha Kakkar Instagram)

Neha Kakkar’s song, Jinnke Liye was released in March 2020 and fans have been loving the song since then. The music video of the song featured herself. The lyrics of the song revolves around the story of a couple where one partner is unfaithful. This then further leads to a lot of mess and problems between them. The music video of Jinnke Liye ends with Neha Kakkar falling off the roof taking the music video to a tragic end.

While talking about the song in a previous interview, Neha Kakkar had revealed that she did not talk to anyone on sets as she wanted to bring justice to the meaning of the song. She also added that she wanted to mentally prepare herself so that she could bring in the right emotions for Jinnke Liye. Neha Kakkar also went on to add that she even tapped into some of her experiences which lead to her breaking down on the sets.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar’s Journey From A Small Artist To A Nationwide Popular Singer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.